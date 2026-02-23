As questions swirl around Travis Kelce’s future in Kansas City, Jason McCourty isn’t entertaining the idea that the Chiefs should move on.

Appearing on Get Up on Monday, the former NFL defensive back strongly defended Kelce’s value, dismissing narratives suggesting the All-Pro tight end has declined to the point of being expendable.

“No brainer. Absolutely we’re bringing him back,” McCourty stated. “Not only because of what he’s done and what he means. He’s going to obviously be a first-ballot Hall of Famer with what he’s done in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform. But he was still good last year.”

Kelce’s future remains uncertain entering the 2026 offseason. Head coach Andy Reid recently stated that communication between the organization and Kelce is ongoing, but no firm decision has been announced: “There is communication,” Reid said Friday, via NFL.com. “As long as there’s communication, I’m good.”

Alas, Kelce turns 37 in October and has narrowly missed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last three seasons after previously posting seven straight 1,000-yard campaigns. While his production has dipped slightly by his own lofty standards, McCourty argued expectations have distorted perception.

“I think sometimes we get caught up with the fact that Travis Kelce’s been so good throughout his career that when he has a little bit of a slide we look at it and say, ‘He’s no longer good,’” McCourty added. “No, he still was at the top in the NFL when it comes to receptions and yards among tight ends.”

Moreover, Kansas City’s offense still runs heavily through Kelce, even as age gradually impacts explosiveness and durability. His leadership and chemistry with Patrick Mahomes remain central pillars of the Chiefs’ identity.

“This is still a very productive player that deserves to still be in that Kansas City Chiefs uniform,” McCourty explained.

If retirement is the choice, it wouldn’t be shocking. Kelce has expanded into entertainment ventures, recently became engaged to Taylor Swift and appeared reflective late in the 2025 season. His older brother Jason retired at age 36, adding another layer to speculation.

But if the Chiefs want one more run with their future Hall of Famer? McCourty sees no hesitation required. In his view, it’s simple as if Kelce can still produce, and he believes he can, Kansas City shouldn’t overthink it. Time will tell what they decide.