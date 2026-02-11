ESPN’s Jason McCourty suggested the Dallas Cowboys trade WR George Pickens to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for DE Maxx Crosby. This is if the former NFL defensive back had free reign over trades, of course.

Pickens is reportedly set to be franchise tagged by the Dallas Cowboys after the two sides couldn’t come to a long-term agreement, as of now. But the trade might make sense on the surface, considering the reports of Crosby’s time in Vegas likely being over.

Not only that, but the Cowboys are still replacing the production of Micah Parsons. They acquired Quinnen Williams from the Jets midseason, so why not swing for the fences?

“If you’re gonna ask me to play ‘Madden’ with no consequences, I’m going for the jugular. If I’m the Raiders, why not go out and trade Maxx Crosby?” McCourty said on Get Up. “For the Dallas Cowboys, you franchise tagged George Pickens. You don’t work out a long-term deal. You trade him to the Raiders for Crosby in exchange.

“Now you’ve just beefed up your defensive line. New coordinator coming over, Maxx Crosby. Maxx Crosby is going to make everybody on the defensive side of the ball better. And on top of that, have you watched the way Maxx Crosby plays the game of football? He plays every single play of the game. And for the Raiders, you get a weapon. That’s George Pickens, Fernando Mendoza. You need some weapons on the outside. Well, you got a dog out there.”

Pickens was traded to the Cowboys last offseason after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was spectacular in his debut campaign with the Cowboys, recording 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

Pickens’ 1,429 receiving yards were the third-most in the NFL. Since the Cowboys’ season ended, the team’s ownership has expressed its desire to bring Pickens back next season.

If the Las Vegas Raiders were to trade Crosby, there’s no doubt he would command a massive haul. Across seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby boasts 439 career tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. The Raiders are slated to pick No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wherever Pickens and Crosby end up, it’s going to be a long offseason for both until there’s something official. Buckle up, folks.