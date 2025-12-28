A serious-looking injury for Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has been confirmed as such. Sanders suffered a broken ankle, according to head coach Dave Canales.

Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ reported the news. It came just hours after Sanders left a game against the Seattle Seahawks with the injury.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, blocking for running back Rico Dowdle, went down after Dowdle landed on the back of his leg. The Panthers immediately announced him as out with an ankle injury.

With Sanders out, Carolina relied on Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans the rest of the way. Sanders, the second-year pro out of Texas, has played in 13 games this season. He entered Sunday’s game with 29 receptions for 190 yards and a score. As a rookie, he hauled in 33 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to reaching the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2024, Ja’Tavion Sanders was a two-year star at Texas. He produced similar totals in each of his years with the Longhorns.

During those two seasons, Sanders logged 99 catches for 1,295 yards. He also notched seven touchdown receptions.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Darnell Washington suffer breaks

Ja’Tavion Sanders wasn’t the only high-profile tight end that suffered a serious injury on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington suffered a gruesome injury in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Washington suffered a broken arm.

It’s not clear when Darnell Washington suffered the injury, but the Steelers announced in the second quarter that he was questionable to return. Later in the second quarter, the Steelers announced that the former Georgia Bulldogs star has been ruled out.

Washington finished Sunday’s game with two receptions for 15 yards in the Steelers’ 13-6 loss to the Browns. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin said he doesn’t know if Washington will miss the regular-season finale next week. If Washington doesn’t play, he will finish the regular season with 31 receptions for 364 yards and one touchdown in 16 games.

On3’s Nick Geddes and Brian Jones also contributed to this report.