Ja'Tavion Sanders injury update: Panthers TE carted off field with serious issue

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was helped to the blue medical tent and later carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 17 home game against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured his right leg on the first play from scrimmage.

Sanders, blocking for running back Rico Dowdle, went down after Dowdle landed on the back of his leg. The Panthers immediately announced him as out with an ankle injury.

With Sanders out, Carolina will rely on Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans the rest of the way. Sanders, the second-year pro out of Texas, has played in 13 games this season. He entered Sunday’s game with 29 receptions for 190 yards and a score. As a rookie, he hauled in 33 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers, coming off a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, have a shot to clinch the NFC South in Week 17. To do so, they must defeat the Seahawks while the Buccaneers lose or tie to the Miami Dolphins. Carolina can still win the division with a win over Tampa Bay next Sunday.

“Hope. Belief. Everything’s right in front of us, still,” head coach Dave Canales said after the Week 16 win. “And to give ourselves a chance to continue to play meaningful football this time of year, they’ve earned that. They’ve earned that because of the work, they’ve earned that because of being accountable to each other and really having a great week of preparation.

“Just the focus this group had this week and understanding what’s in front of us. My message to them was like, ‘We’ve been playing playoff football for a really long time.’ Because of our record early on, every single one of those games, for the last month, have been so critical for us to be in this spot. We got another week, we got another opportunity, and we have to be able to make sure we take the lessons from this one and move forward and try to find our best football.”