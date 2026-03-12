Javon Hargrave's son has priceless reaction to news his dad signed with Packers during free agency
Javon Hargrave was officially released by the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday to start the new league year. It didn’t take long for the defensive tackle to find a new NFL home.
Hargrave was picked up by the Green Bay Packers on a two-year, $23 million deal. He’ll be entering his 11th season in the NFL. His previous stints include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and in 2025, the Vikings.
No one was more happy to hear the news than Hargrave’s son. He was told of the news while riding in the car, and his excitement led to a priceless reaction. Watch the full video below.
Hargrave’s son guessed the Atlanta Falcons at first. He was given the hint, “cheesehead,” and after a second, he said, “A Green Bay Packer?” before letting out a scream in excitement. It’s safe to say that he was excited to find out where his father will be playing the next two years of his NFL career.
Before he was released from his contract, Hargrave was entering the second year of a two-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings in 2026. Releasing him saved Minnesota more than $10 million against the salary cap, so the two sides parted ways.
He joins the Packers coming off a season where he finished the year with 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Hargrave spent the last two seasons in San Francisco, including a 2023 campaign that ended with him being named to his second career Pro Bowl. He largely battled injuries in 2024 before moving on to Minnesota.
Hargrave entered the league in 2016 after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the third round of that year’s NFL Draft after a successful career at South Carolina State. It didn’t take long for him to cement himself in the Steelers starting lineup. He stayed in Pittsburgh for the first four years of his career before ultimately signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.
Now, he enters a new chapter of his career in Green Bay where he hopes to help lead the Packers to another playoff berth in 2026. The franchise has made the postseason in each of the past three seasons and are coming off a 9-7-1 season in 2025.