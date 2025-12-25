Javonte Williams injury update: Concerning news emerges on Cowboys RB after mysterious absence vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys took a hit to their running back depth on Christmas Day. Javonte Williams exited the game in the first half, with reports emerging that he is now questionable to return against the Washington Commanders with a shoulder injury.

The Williams injury wasn’t initially clear. However, he did not see the field again in the first half following his touchdown. That came on a four-yard rush with just over 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter of the game.

Williams had 54 yards on 13 carries in the first half, capped off by that touchdown run. He would also be targeted twice in the passing game without recording a catch. This came in a half that Dallas jumped out to a 24-10 lead over the Commanders in.

Dallas would largely turn to Malik Davis to replace Javonte Williams. In his first half, Davis carried the ball eight times for 50 yards.

Javonte Williams played his college football at North Carolina and would become a second round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2025, he joined the Dallas Cowboys, signing a one-year and $3.5 million contract. It quickly became the most productive season that he’s had in his five-year NFL career.

In the first 15 games of the season, Williams has 1,147 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per attempt. It’s the first season he’s had rushing for over 1,000 yards. On top of that, Williams also has 10 rushing touchdowns, his first season with double-digit rushing touchdowns. A proven factor in the passing game throughout his career, Williams has 35 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

This all comes in what has been an inconsistent season for the Dallas Cowboys. Now sitting at 6-8-1, the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention. It’s the Philadelphia Eagles who are both set to win the NFC East and be the only team from the division to actually make it to the playoffs this season. Still, the Cowboys are playing hard and for pride down the stretch.

One question for Dallas, however, is how being eliminated could change their approach to injuries. More caution could potentially play a factor in whether or not Williams returns to action.

For now, the Cowboys are focused on beating rival Washington on Christmas Day. That would snap a three-game losing streak for Dallas. After that, they can end the season on a high note on Sunday, January 4th, against the New York Giants.