Jaxon Smith-Njigba calls out CJ Stroud as next victim of viral crossbar dunk celebration

Jaxon Smith-Njigba went viral earlier this season for dunking the football over the crossbar as a touchdown celebration. The dunk was right over the top of a referee, and after being flagged in-game, he was fined $14,491 as a result of the exciting moment.

During Monday’s Super Bowl LX media, Smith-Njigba was asked who he’d like to dunk on next after putting the official on a poster. His answer might pique the interest of Ohio State fans.

“C.J Stroud”



JSN when asked who in the NFL he wants to dunk on 🤣 @jaxon_smith1 pic.twitter.com/4zcTXoV70E — Overtime (@overtime) February 3, 2026

Of course, Smith-Njigba and QB CJ Stroud were in Columbus at the same time together. Notably, the two had turned in a massive performance together in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 2022. JSN caught 15 passes from Stroud for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

He’d later be drafted 20th overall by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s quickly turned into a superstar out wide. This season, Smith-Njigba turned in 119 receptions for a league-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 15.1 yards per catch during the regular season.

In three short years, Smith-Njigba has racked up 282 receptions for 3,551 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s had back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons and has been QB Sam Darnold’s favorite target during this Super Bowl run.

In the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith-Njigba turned in one of the best performances of his season. He caught 10 of his 12 targets for 153 yards and a touchdown. He surpassed that receiving total only twice during the regular season.

For Stroud, his NFL journey led him to the Houston Texans. He’s led Houston to the playoffs in each of his three NFL seasons, though their season has ended in the Divisional Round each time.

Stroud surpassed the 10,000 career passing yards mark. With 600 rushing yards under his belt to this point, is well on his way to becoming a 1,000-yard rusher as well.

These two have faced off in the NFL just once so far during their careers. During the Week 7 edition of Monday Night Football, the Seahawks bested the Texans 27-19. Stroud threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and an interception while Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown for Seattle.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Patriots is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC will carry the live broadcast while streaming on Peacock.