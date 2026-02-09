Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Seahawks star evaluated for concussion, heads to locker room during Super Bowl LX

Shortly after he caught a 4-yard pass midway through the third quarter, Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba had to seek medical treatment on the sidelines. At first it seemingly had something to do with his right foot, then morphed into a concussion concern.

Smith-Njigba remained down on the ground for a brief moment after securing his 4-yard catch. Then he exited the field.

“Guys, just before this drive Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a bandage applied to his right foot, on the back of his heel,” NBC sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said. “There was no additional tape put in place to support it. He put his sock and shoe back on, tested it out a bit. He didn’t look to be in any pain or discomfort, but what he’s struggling with right now appears to be a different issue.”

The game then went to a commercial break following a Seattle punt. When the broadcast resumed, cameras showed Jaxon Smith-Njigba heading into the team’s medical tent.

As it was lowered, the tent nearly hit the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Broadcaster Mike Tirico chimed in on the call.

“There’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Tirico said. “Don’t hurt him with the tent, he’s going into get checked out. Kaylee just told you he was being looked at before that last drive and stayed down a bit after a second-down catch.”

Moments later, following another commercial break, Smith-Njigba could be seen heading into the locker room. Hartung once again chimed in.

“When Jaxon Smith-Njigba went into the medical tent the independent concussion specialist followed him,” Hartung said. “It was about a two-and-a-half minute long exam before the specialist then went over to the monitor to review the video of that play that we saw him slow to get up, where you can see his head make contact with the ground. And then it was Jaxon who chose to walk off the field.”

Smith-Njigba returned to the game with 11:45 remaining in the contest. Seattle was leading 19-7 at the time.