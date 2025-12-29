Jaxson Dart's dad puts Danny Kanell on blast for questioning him as Giants' long-term answer at QB

Although the Giants secured a dominant 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Danny Kanell isn’t convinced Jaxson Dart is the quarterback of the future in New York. On Sunday, the CBS Sports analyst questioned Dart’s long-term viability.

“I don’t know if Jaxson Dart is the long-term answer for the Giants,” Kanell said. “When I think of a first-round draft pick, I think of somebody that you should picture for 10 to 12 years is going to be your guy. I still haven’t seen the development as a passer.

“He still is running the football and they’re still designing runs for him. But, I want to see him take that next step as a passer and I just haven’t seen that yet.”

The Giants selected Dart with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He began the season as Russell Wilson‘s backup, but took over starting responsibilities in the Giants’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the win over the Raiders on Sunday, Dart completed 22-of-his-30 pass attempts for 207 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception. Alas, he recorded 48 yards and two touchdowns in the ground game. On Monday, Dart’s father, Brandon Dart, fired back at Kanell for the criticism of Jaxson.

“Bro, Eat a Fat One,” Brandon Dart wrote on X, while quote tweeting a video of Kanell’s comments.

Dart has completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 2,042 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, compared to just five interceptions. His five interceptions are tied for the fifth-least in the league.

Additionally, Dart has notched 455 yards and nine touchdowns with his legs. Several pundits have criticized Dart for absorbing too many blows on his runs instead of sliding. After all, Dart suffered a concussion earlier this season and has been examined on other occasions.

Nonetheless, games like the one on Sunday show why Dart’s aggressive running style can be to his benefit. The 22-year-old QB is confident he’ll be leading the Giants’ offense for the foreseeable future.

“I’m going to continue to play my ball. I know I’m going to be here for a very long time, and I’m just excited to start winning more games and turn this place around and do my job, and we have a bright future,” Dart said.

I was just standing on the sideline, and I’m watching Abdul [Carter] ball, I’m watching DA [Darius Alexander] ball. Skat [Cam Skattebo] was here today. And, when you just think about this rookie class, I think that we have a really bright future, and we’re going to be a big pivot and turn this thing around.”