Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes hasn’t learned to keep his hands to himself. Now, one NBA mascot and a lawyer Hayes knows all too well are looking to make him pay for it. The person behind the mask of Washington Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, has retained Waukeen McCoy as their lawyer, per TMZ.

Before a Jan. 30 matchup featuring the Wiz and the Lake Show, Hayes shoved the D.C. mascot during pre-game introductions. While G-Wiz was streaking across the court with a team flag in tow, Hayes came up from a crouch to shove the furry creature. McCoy claims the shoulder tackle did lead to an injury.

Jaxson Hayes shoved Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, in pre-game introductions



Hayes has been suspended for one game, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/x4xz2Ndw2I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2026

The NBA took action against the big man, suspending him for one game. For his part, Hayes apologized and attempted to explain what led to the push.

“I obviously apologize to [my] team, to the mascot,” he said. “We all try to get ourselves into the mental space, in the physical space to get ready and go out and play a game. And when I’m stretching, and somebody steps on my foot, I might have lost it and should have handled it a different way. So, we live, and we learn.”

The explanation seems to have fallen on deaf ears. And now, McCoy’s service has been called to settle the matter.

Hayes and McCoy have battled in court before this latest saga. The lawyer represented Hayes’ ex-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, in her domestic violence lawsuit. Jamora sued her former boyfriend, alleging physical and emotional damage over multiple incidents during their relationship. The most public leading to Hayes’ arrest in 2021.

More details on Jaxson Hayes’ arrest in 2021

Police arrested Hayes on July 28, 2021 after an altercation between the two. TMZ later posted video of the fight, where Hayes appears to block Jamora from exiting the house. She tells Hayes she doesn’t feel safe before trying to walk away. After attempting to go to another room, Hayes follows her. While off camera, Jamora says “Don’t touch me” multiple times.

As Hayes insists on his then-girlfriend talking to him, he appears to drag her out of the room. She once again attempts to put distance between the two but he follows. After Hayes asks, “What the f–k’s wrong with you,” a loud noise sounds and Jamora begins to cry, “Get out please.”

The video later cuts to the two outside where Jamora continues to beg Hayes to leave, and she then threatens to call the cops.

“I’m not going to let you hit me anymore. What the f–k do I look like a punching bag?” she tells Hayes.

The video concludes with him pushing Jamora while walking away, then turning back and appearing to spit at her.

Eventually, police did arrive. Bodycam footage showed Hayes and the officers getting into an altercation as he attempted to go back into the house, despite being told to wait outside while they questioned Jamora. While multiple officers attempt to subdue him, Hayes says he can’t breathe as another officer threatens to tase him if he doesn’t stop resisting. The officers tased the Lakers center twice during the altercation, and he and an officer both went to the hospital in the aftermath. An internal investigation later revealed the officers broke policy by kneeling on Hayes’ neck for 15 seconds.

Although Hayes faced 12 misdemeanor charges, including domestic battery and resisting arrest, he pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and resisting an officer. The court sentenced him to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service and one year of weekly domestic violence classes. He also paid $150,000 to cover the injuries of an officer he shoved into a wall during the scuffle, according to ESPN.

The NBA chose not to punish Hayes for the incident. Though, they did reopen their investigation in 2024 following TMZ’s release of the video. For now, nothing has come of that decision. As for the civil lawsuit, it was dismissed in June 2025 after being “settled amicably,” per McCoy.

McCoy and the performer behind G-Wiz are looking for a similar result now.

“We will give them the opportunity to resolve the matter before taking legal action,” McCoy told TMZ. “But legal action is anticipated.”