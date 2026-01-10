After the Baltimore Ravens announced his departure this week, John Harbaugh continues to weigh his options. He’s already generating interest across the league, but FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said he is not necessarily rushing to make a decision.

Harbaugh told Glazer he will not interview for any NFL head coach vacancies this weekend. Instead, he will take time to think through his next steps and likely trim his list to about three or four interviews.

Glazer added “a ton” of teams have reached out to Harbaugh, who spent 18 seasons in Baltimore prior to his firing. The sense was he would be perhaps the most coveted candidate of this coaching cycle. The interest appears to reflect that.

“Just spoke with John Harbaugh who told me that while a ton of teams have reached out to him about their openings he’s going to take the weekend and narrow down to maybe 3 or 4 to go interview for rather than all across the board,” Glazer wrote on X on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week that seven teams reached out to Harbaugh’s agency about potential interviews within 45 minutes of his firing. At the time, though, only seven teams had head coach vacancies, one of which was Baltimore.

That number grew to eight on Thursday when the Miami Dolphins announced Mike McDaniel would not return in 2026. That move was separate from the franchise’s general manager pursuit, ESPN reported.

In the time since that announcement, the Dolphins hired Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as their next general manager. Miami has also since reached out to Harbaugh to express its interest, Schefter reported Saturday.

John Harbaugh had a decorated run during his time in Baltimore, amassing a 193-124 overall record. The franchise also won Super Bowl XLVII – which came over Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, and the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, he won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award in 2019.

The Ravens entered the 2025 season with high expectations, but had a rough go en route to an 8-9 record amid a slew of injuries, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. They were squarely in the mix for the playoffs heading into the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Tyler Loop’s field goal missed wide, meaning Baltimore missed the postseason.

In light of Harbaugh’s firing, reports and rumors swirled about the relationship he had with Jackson and others on the roster. However, offensive coordinator Todd Monken shot those down this week.