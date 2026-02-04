NFL insider Jay Glazer believes Maxx Crosby is most likely “done” with the Las Vegas Raiders. This would put one of the best players in all of the NFL up on the trade block. Las Vegas appears set to go through another rebuild, and according to Glazer, Crosby does not want to be around for one.

“The day it happened, no less than 20 teams called me,” Glazer said. “And they asked, ‘Dude, is this real? Can we get him? What’s it for?’ I’m like ‘I’m not there yet but yes, it’s real.’ … It’s Maxx’s decision. [The Raiders] don’t want to do it. But he was just like ‘I’m not going through another rebuild.'”

Glazer was also asked what kind of compensation the Raiders could get for Crosby. His response was “better than Micah” Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys sent Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last offseason, receiving defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Las Vegas already owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Based on this from Glazer, if they do decide to move on from Crosby, a lot more draft capital could be coming their way.

Tensions between Crosby and the Raiders began after Christmas. Looking to secure the top selection for April’s draft, Las Vegas decided to sit Crosby for the season finale. There was an injury involved, citing a knee problem the star pass rusher had been dealing with for a couple of months.

“Yeah, I don’t give a s*** about the pick. I don’t play for that,” Crosby said on the matter. “My job is to be the best defensive end in the world, and that’s what I focus on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence. … That’s [the front office’s] job. But that’s got nothing to do with me.”

Crosby played in 15 games this season, recording 10 sacks, 28 tackles for a loss, and defended six passes. This was the fourth year of Crosby’s seventh where he totaled double-digit sacks. There is no doubt he is in the elite tier of pass rushers, arguably the second most important position in the sport.

As Glazer hinted, plenty of teams are going to be chomping at the bit to acquire Crosby. In an offseason full of plenty of high-level storylines, a player of this caliber being on the move would easily turn into the biggest one.