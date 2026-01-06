Report: Jayden Daniels, other Commanders players unhappy with Kliff Kingsbury exit

The Washington Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury made the decision Tuesday to part ways. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the departure of Kingsbury isn’t sitting well with Commanders offensive players, including quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“My understanding is that key Commanders offensive players, including QB Jayden Daniels, are disappointed with the team’s decision to part ways with OC Kliff Kingsbury,” Schultz reported. “Daniels vouched for him to stay in his presser on Monday and was among those blindsided by the move. Offensive players on the team figured the only way Kingsbury would be gone is if he got a HC job.”

According to The Athletic, head coach Dan Quinn met with Kingsbury on Tuesday. The two discussed the future of the offense and after that conversation, decided to part ways. Quinn also dismissed defensive coordinator Joe Whitt.

Whitt’s firing was expected, as Washington finished the season with the league’s lowest ranked unit. Kingsbury, however, was expected — and still is — to be a head coaching candidate this hiring cycle.

Kliff Kingsbury leaving Commanders, will search for new opportunity

Kingsbury joined the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season, syncing up with the arrival of Daniels, then a rookie signal caller. Daniels thrived in Kingsbury’s offense last season. The Commanders finished seventh in total offense and Daniels was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington went all the way to the NFC Championship Game, falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders failed to meet even higher expectations this season, going just 5-12. Injuries played a role in the offense’s decline. Daniels missed 10 games with knee, hamstring and elbow injuries. Running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown were absent for long stretches due to injury. Tight end Zach Ertz and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota got hurt late in the season.

Washington’s full starting offense didn’t play together until Week 14. That would be the only time they would. Daniels wanted Kingsbury to stay, speaking in favor of him on Monday.

“I love working with Kliff,” Daniels said. “Me and him have a special relationship. We kind of built that over these past two years, and I just wish I was out there more to play for him this past year. So, that’s kind of the focus for me this offseason is just rebuilding myself from the ground up.”

Quinn didn’t see that way. Washington will search for a new offensive coordinator during the offseason.