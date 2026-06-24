Jayden Quaintance drafted by San Antonio Spurs: Analysis, contract details, more

The San Antonio Spurs selected Kentucky sophomore center Jayden Quaintance with the No. 20 pick overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. At 6-foot-9, 250-pound Quaintance provides elite defensive prowess that will be a welcome addition to any NBA team.

Quaintance signed with Arizona State as a Five-State Plus+ prospect out of Word of God Christian Academy in the 2024 recruiting cycle, where he was the No. 7 overall player according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was also ranked as the No. 1 center and No. 1 player out of North Carolina.

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Quaintance averaged just 5.5 points and five rebounds per game in four total contests during his lone season at Kentucky due to a lingering knee injury that involved concerning swelling. Prior to transferring to Lexington, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 29.7 minutes per game as a freshman at Arizona State in 2024-25 before suffering a torn ACL in Feb. 2025.

At the NBA Combine, Quaintance was officially measured with a 7-foot-5.25-inch wingspan and 11-inch hands. He did not participate in any performance drills due to his injury.

As the No. 20 pick, Quaintance is projected to ink a four-year deal. It is expected to be worth $18.9 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Jayden Quaintance

Given his exceptional physical attributes and measurements, Quaintance fits the prototypical mold of other elite NBA rim protectors. Still, given his noted injury history, questions remain about Quaintance’s health entering the NBA.

“Jayden Quaintance is one of the best defensive prospects in the NBA Draft, with the athleticism to guard in space and unique ability to protect the rim without elite height measurements,” On3’s James Fletcher wrote. “He fits the mold of many impactful NBA players, although his offensive package and health remain question marks after a college career cut short.”

Still, when healthy, Quaintance’s physical presence in and around the basket is unmistakable, and has been since his days on the recruiting circuit.

“The physical nature of Jayden Quaintance’s presence is what pops immediately. Listed at 6-foot-10, he has long arms and a very strong frame. He moves very well for a player his size,” Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw wrote. “He can open his hips and has no problem sliding his feet. A good rebounder, in and out of his area. He plays tough, and he plays with confidence. He tries to dunk everything within 10 feet. Establishes good position. Very explosive. Can put the ball on the floor, like to see him tighten the handle. Can knock down a jump shot, but would like to see him tighten up the mechanics and the footwork.”