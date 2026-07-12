Jaydon Blue 'wasn't really there' during rookie season, now 'ready to go' in 2026

Jaydon Blue knows his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys didn’t meet anyone’s expectations, including his own. The former Texas standout finished with just 129 rushing yards on 38 total carries while appearing in only five games in 2025.

But as he enters Year 2, the 2025 fifth-round pick is focused on establishing himself as the Cowboys’ No. 2 running back behind starter Javonte Williams, who signed a three-year, $24 million deal in February after a breakout 1,201-yard season in his first year in Dallas. For Blue, his entire rookie season was a lesson in growth and maturity.

“I didn’t start off like I should have. Maybe if it was not practicing the right way or just on a maturity level, I think I wasn’t really there. But just learning from all the vets, having the offseason that I’ve had, I think I’m ready to go,” Blue told The Athletic‘s Jon Machota. “Just looking back on the things I didn’t do too well and some of the reasons I wasn’t on the field last year, taking the stuff my coaches were saying and making sure I apply them, whether that’s this offseason or when I’m by myself.”

Second-year Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already seen a difference in Blue. Schottenheimer admitted the two had “a very candid conversation” during last year’s end-of-season exit interview where the former offensive coordinator bluntly explained why Blue spent much of last season on the team’s inactive list.

“We kind of put it all out there, put all the cards on the table. He didn’t like being inactive, and I was very honest with my opinion of why he wasn’t active,” Schottenheimer told Machota. “We had some really great conversations. He took that, he ingested it, took it in and he’s come back with a great look on his face and a great work ethic.”

The 5-foot-9, 198-pound Blue has turned last year’s disappointment into motivation entering his second NFL season with his home state Cowboys. And with a clearer focus on what he needs to do to see the field moving forward, the 22-year-old Blue is eager to prove last year was the exception and not the rule.

“The game has slowed down completely for me. I just think I’m a completely different person than what I was at this time last year,” Blue told Machota. “I think it was just me looking myself in the mirror and (figuring out) why I wasn’t on the field like I should have been last year. Knowing how bad I want to be a part of this offense and how big of a piece I could be for this offense, helped me out a lot.

“I think I made a 180 from where I was last year. I think I’ve gotten a lot better, whether that’s the football part, the physical part, my body, I feel really good. I’m just ready to go.”