Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was ejected from a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. He went after an official repeatedly.

Brown seemingly took issue with an out-of-bounds call on the offensive end. He took the ball out of bounds, but seemed to think he was pushed that direction.

The official, Tyler Ford, didn’t agree. He signaled San Antonio ball.

That led Jaylen Brown to some visible remonstration. He was clearly upset, throwing his arms wide and wondering aloud how that could have possibly been the call. He even headed directly toward Ford at one point.

Ford seemed to indicate that enough was enough. But rather than turning and walking away, Jaylen Brown turned back toward Ford. He was hit with a technical foul.

That only further incensed the Boston guard, who continued to gesture at the officials. After a second pass, he was thrown out by another official with a second technical foul.

At that point, Jaylen Brown began visibly trying to muscle his way toward Ford as he was held back by teammates Derrick White and Sam Hauser. You can view the entire incident below. It’s not the first ejection of a star player this month, either.

Jaylen Brown absolutely crashed out on Tyler Ford and gets tossed, he had to be held back by everyone on the Celtics.



🤯 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EngaUzipfc — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 11, 2026

Trae Young ejected while on bench

Trae Young was ejected from an early March home game vs. the Houston Rockets. However, the newest Washington Wizards wasn’t even suited up for the game.

Young found himself walking on the court advocating for his teammate in the middle of a scuffle between the Rockets’ Tari Eason and the Wizards’ Jamir Watkins. Eason appeared to push Watkins on back-to-back possessions which caused both teams to eventually to be separated.

In the top right corner of the video below, Young is seen stepping onto the court during the fracas. He said something to the official, who immediately reacted by ejecting him from the game.

Both Young and Eason were ejected from the contest. Eason landed double technicals for the dueling shoves. Watch the video in full here.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.