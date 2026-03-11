Jaylen Brown reacts to ejection on Twitter during halftime of Celtics-Spurs

Suffice it to say Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is not happy with the state of officiating in the NBA. Not after he was tossed for a pair of technical fouls after arguing a call in Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Shortly after being tossed from the game Brown made his thoughts clear. He tweeted from the team locker room during the halftime break.

“This the sh*t I be talking about,” Brown wrote. Succinct.

So what happened, exactly? Well, Jaylen Brown went after an official repeatedly after a call that went against him.

Brown seemingly took issue with an out-of-bounds call on the offensive end. He took the ball out of bounds, but seemed to think he was pushed that direction.

The official, Tyler Ford, didn’t agree. He signaled San Antonio ball.

That led Jaylen Brown to some visible remonstration. He was clearly upset, throwing his arms wide and wondering aloud how that could have possibly been the call. He even headed directly toward Ford at one point.

Ford seemed to indicate that enough was enough. But rather than turning and walking away, Jaylen Brown turned back toward Ford. He was hit with a technical foul.

That only further incensed the Boston guard, who continued to gesture at the officials. After a second pass, he was thrown out by another official with a second technical foul.

At that point, Jaylen Brown began visibly trying to muscle his way toward Ford as he was held back by teammates Derrick White and Sam Hauser. You can view the entire incident below.

Jaylen Brown picked up two techs after this possession and got tossed from the game pic.twitter.com/gSU2O9rYGl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 11, 2026

The ejection for Boston could prove costly. It was a one-possession game at the time Brown was tossed, with Boston fighting to maintain its slim 51-49 lead.

The Celtics are trying to maintain their spot near the top of the Eastern Conference, sitting just 2.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, the Spurs are doing the same in the Western Conference, just three games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jaylen Brown averages a team-leading 28.7 points per game, while he also chips in 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He has started 57 games this season and plays 34.3 minutes per contest.