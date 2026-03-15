Jaylen Waddle and Patrick Surtain II had multiple battles on the practice field as members of Alabama‘s 2020 College Football Playoff national championship-winning squad. But five years after representing two of the Crimson Tide’s three Top-10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, it appears there’s still some unsettled business between the two former teammates — at least from Waddle’s perspective at least.

The electric Miami Dolphins‘ wideout called out Surtain, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, by name during an appearance at Saturday night’s Brand Risk 013 celebrity boxing event in Miami. The event, put on by infamous social media influencer and YouTube streamer Adin Ross, featured a main event in which rapper Blueface took on Kick streamer Chibu, who won by unanimous decision.

But before that bout, Waddle was interviewed by Brand Risk Promotions on the red carpet and declared he’d “beat the f**k out of” Surtain II, the Denver Broncos‘ All-Pro cornerback.

“Pat Surtain, I’d beat the f**k out of him. I’d beat the dog shit out of him,” Waddle told Brand Risk Promotions. “There’s a lot more people, but that’s just the top of my mind. I’d beat the dog shit out of bro.”

Jaylen Waddle called out Patrick Surtain !!!!! Should we make this happen? pic.twitter.com/6p1wlOTnx6 — Brand Risk Promotions (@BrandRisk) March 15, 2026

That’s a bold claim, and possibly more of an inside joke between longtime friends. Or, of course, it could be a legitimate challenge between rival ex-teammates. Either way, it seems there could be more than meets the eye between the former Alabama stars.

Waddle is fresh off his fifth season with the Dolphins, during which he led the team with 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 64 receptions. After coming into the league as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Waddle opened his career with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career-best 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. But his production has suffered the past two seasons due to inconsistencies from then-Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons last week after being released by Miami.

Meanwhile, Surtain II has blossomed into one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks after the Broncos drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021. Surtain became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back when he signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Denver in April 2025, earning an average salary of $24 million per year. Surtain is coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance after finishing 2025 with 47 tackles and one interception in 14 games last season.