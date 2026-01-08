Jaylen Warren injury update: Steelers RB misses practice ahead playoff game vs. Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans, and they are keeping a close eye on running back Jaylen Warren. The team released its first practice/injury report of the week and announced that Warren missed practice on Thursday due to an illness. Warren was the only Steelers player who did not practice on Thursday.

It’s likely Jaylen Warren will be ready to go for the game, which will take place on Monday night. The 27-year-old had a solid regular season, recording 958 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 211 carries. In the passing game, Warren caught 40 passes for 333 yards and two scores.

Pretty healthy group for the Steelers heading into the wild card — other than Jaylen Warren who didnt practice with an illness pic.twitter.com/aJm5TNJxcQ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 8, 2026

Warren took on a bigger role in the offense this season after Najee Harris left for free agency. In June, Warren talked about how he was going to approach the 2025 season.

“I approached this off-season differently,” he said, per Steelers.com. “I did a lot more things for longevity-wise, instead of my old-school training, like just getting the cleats on and running 30 hills. I had to adapt. This game is about longevity. And like they say, the best ability is availability.”

The Steelers signed Warren as an undrafted free agent in 2022. In the previous three seasons, the former Oklahoma State running back saw limited action, as Harris was the featured back.

Jaylen Warren signed contract extension with Steelers in September

Last April, Warren re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $5.3 million. However, he signed another contract with Pittsburgh before the start of the season, a two-year extension that puts him under contract through the 2027 season.

Warren was the only Steeler to not practice on Thursday, but there were other players on the practice/injury report. QB Aaron Rodgers, who has a left wrist injury, was a full participant in practice. The other full participants were WR Ben Skowronek (hand), LS Christian Kuntz (knee), and LB TJ Watt (lung). DT Cameron Heyward (NIR – Rest) was listed as a limited participant.

“Everyone that returned to action last week, from T.J. to Isaac Seumalo to Calvin Austin, James Pierre, Brandin Echols, all were able to participate without any steps backwards,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday. “So, thankful for that. Relatively healthy group as we lean in on a single elimination tournament.”