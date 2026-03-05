Just 10 months after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon, Boston Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum could make his improbable return to the court on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Tatum, who has been a full go in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the Celtics, suffered the injury in Game 4 of Boston’s East Semifinals matchup against the New York Knicks last season. His return would be monstrous for Boston, as it currently sits at 41-21, good for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

All hopes for a successful 2025-26 campaign were thrown out the window following Tatum’s injury. The Celtics however have weathered the storm, thanks in part to an MVP-caliber season from Jaylen Brown, and look to add one of the NBA’s best players just over a month prior to tip-off in the NBA Playoffs.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum will play this season and could make his debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks – less than 10 months after surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. pic.twitter.com/2TCWXuXQK1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2026

“Jayson Tatum participated fully in his first five-on-five practice with Celtics rostered players, two-way players, G-League players, not just coaches,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said last month. “He participated fully in that five-on-five scrimmage on Monday. Everyone I spoke to with knowledge of Monday’s practice told me Tatum looked great. He’s been ramping up, he’s done five-on-five with coaches over the last ten days. But it’s different when you play your fellow teammates, two-way players and G-League players.”

In 72 games last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. He was once again named a First Team All-NBA selection, marking the fourth consecutive season that he earned that honor. The Duke alum is seeking his second NBA Championship, as the duo of Tatum/Brown led the Celtics to a title in 2024.