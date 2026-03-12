Jeff Dickerson reveals Joe Gibbs Racing circumvented trade plan with Spire in court filing, unpaid payment, Chris Gabehart involvement

Another late-night document dump in the NASCAR lawsuit from Joe Gibbs Racing against Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports hit on Wednesday. In it, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson gave a detailed account alleging that JGR had not fulfilled its end of a “trade understanding” involving the swap of employees.

JGR hired longtime NASCAR Cup Series car chief Robert Smith in April 2025. At the time, Smith was under contract with Spire.

However, Dickerson noted in the filing, per Motorsports’ Matt Weaver, that Spire released Smith from his contract so he could serve at JGR as the car chief for the No. 54 car of Ty Gibbs. Dickerson then proposed a trade with JGR for a future employee in a similar situation — subject to a potential non-compete that could otherwise make hiring difficult.

Meanwhile, Chris Gabehart proposed, at the behest of Joe Gibbs and Heather Gibbs, that in lieu of a trade agreement JGR could make good on the Smith hire by offering Spire a payment of $100,000.

Spire later tried to make good on the trade understanding by hiring Tyler Allen after he was replaced as Gibbs’ crew chief by Gabehart midseason. Dickerson said JGR refused that offer, as well as a counter-offer to hire Ryan Towles, a car chief.

Dickerson wrote about the trade understanding in the filing, breaking down the importance of the swap being denied. To wit:

“Importantly, Robert Smith, as a car chief, was part of the competition leadership arm at Spire, and JGR understood that Spire’s next attempted hire from JGR under the Trade Understanding would come from the competition arm, if not leadership, from JGR. That did not stop JGR from entering into the Trade Understanding.”

Of course, the saga later circles back to Chris Gabehart and his hire at Spire Motorsports. JGR is suing, in part, over the idea that Spire hired him in a substantially similar role as his JGR employment — a move which would violate his non-compete with JGR. It is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent Gabehart from working for Spire in that capacity.

JGR has provided documentation, including photos from a private investigator, of Gabehart meeting with Dickerson in early December. That is well before his announced hire at Spire and prior to the fallout of Gabehart’s JGR exit becoming public.

Dickerson admits meeting with Gabehart even earlier than that. The two met in October to ‘catch up,’ according to Matt Weaver’s piece for Motorsports.

During that meeting, Dickerson also planned to try to ascertain who Spire might acquire as part of the trade understanding. But it became clear during the meeting that Chris Gabehart was unhappy at JGR.

“I could tell that Mr. Gabehart did not take pleasure in the possibility of leaving his long-time employer,” Dickerson said in the filing. “I knew that Mr. Gabehart had devoted most of his career across more than a decade to serving JGR. I could tell when he spoke that it pained him to consider the possibility of leaving. I knew then that the workplace environment at JGR must have been toxic and unsustainable.”

Dickerson later expressed interest in hiring Gabehart after Gabehart informed him on Nov. 11 that JGR had agreed to a mutual separation with a one-week non-compete clause. And therein, Dickerson laid out Gabehart’s stipulations about the job with Spire — a potentially very relevant piece of testimony for the court.

“Mr. Gabehart stated that any future role he took would not be a lateral move,” Dickerson wrote. “Instead, he said that if he left JGR, he would be looking for a completely different role that would present a new challenge for him. He most certainly had no interest in doing what he was doing for JGR at the time.”