NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is returning behind the wheel, as he will compete in the International Race of Champions (IROC) Heritage Invitational. The organization went to X/Twitter to share the news and tell fans to buy tickets for the event.

A racing icon returns,” the post read. “From the ‘Rainbow Warrior’ to an IROC staple, Jeff Gordon will be on the grid for the Heritage Invitational. We still haven’t moved on from seeing that silver Firebird carve through the Corkscrew.”

A racing icon returns.🏎️✨

From the "Rainbow Warrior" to an IROC staple, Jeff Gordon will be on the grid for the Heritage Invitational. We

still haven't moved on from seeing that silver Firebird carve through the Corkscrew.

🎟️Witness a legend—buy your tickets today! pic.twitter.com/FjcV8Ik5jx — IROC (@irocofficial) March 24, 2026

The event will take place at the Ten Tenths Motor Club in Concord, North Carolina, on Friday, Apr. 9. Gordon will be racing with other legends such as Kurt Busch, Mark Martin, and Bobby Labonte.

Jeff Gordon is ready to compete in the IROC event

In February, Gordon took part in an IROC test at the Ten Tenths Motor Club. “For me, it makes me go back to when I first came into NASCAR and the Cup Series, even before the Cup Series, and watching these legends from stock cars, from all different forms of motorsports, names that you knew all racing on a track at the same time,” Gordon said at the time, per Zach Evans of Racing America.

“Exciting racing, big names, I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that. As a kid looking at that, you kind of strive for that. It would be an amazing thing to accomplish. I got fortunate to get that invite and be a part of IROC, you know, with my own career. It’s just amazing, every time we’d line up and take the green. You just can’t believe the names that you’re seeing on the cars and who you’re racing against.”

Jeff Gordon competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1992 to 2016. In his career, the 54-year-old won 93 races, finished in the top 10 477 times, and won four Cup Series championships. Gordon is also a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 and is a member of multiple motorsports Hall of Fames.

Gordon competed for Hendrick Motorsports and is currently the organization’s vice chairman. The NASCAR Hall of Famer oversees competition and marketing for an organization that features Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman.