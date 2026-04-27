Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese reflect on NFL Draft experience while working 'shift' at Raising Cane's

Jeremiyah Love and Arvell Reese were selected in the top five of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the connections they made over the last few months were something they will never forget. Last Wednesday, On3 attended a Raising Cane’s Combine event in Pittsburgh, the location of this year’s draft. Love and Reese were there to work a “shift” and compete in multiple challenges to get them ready for the big night.

The two future NFL stars spoke to reporters before the festivities at Raising Cane’s began. They were also asked what their favorite part of the draft process was.

“I would say the best part about this whole process has been meeting people, making connections,” Jeremiyah Love told On3 and a group of reporters. “You don’t know where you’re going to end up. You want to make sure that you give everybody your A-game. You don’t want to get any bad vibes on the team.

“… I got to meet some great GMs, great offensive coordinators, great coaching staff. Hopefully, I get to be a part of these great organizations, whoever I’m blessed to go to.”

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 22: Top Pro Football Prospects Arvell Reese And Jeremiyah Love work a” Shift” At Raising Cane’s In Pittsburgh on April 22, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

“I think my favorite part about this draft process has just been meeting everybody, meeting a bunch of coaches and a bunch of different people, just treating everybody the same because you never know where you might end up or who you might need down the line,” Reese said. “So yeah, just meeting everybody.”

Jeremiyah Love and Arvell Reese are ‘incredible athletes and leaders’

The connections both players made helped them get drafted very early. Love, a standout running back from Notre Dame, was selected No. 3 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Reese, a star linebacker from Ohio State, was selected No. 5 overall by the New York Giants.

Along with working a “shift” at Raising Cane’s that included serving meals and signing autographs, Love and Reese competed in a “Combine.” The event featured a lemon-squeezing grip test, Cane’s Sauce shuffleboard and a chicken-finger basket hold.

“It was great having Arvell and Jeremiyah at Cane’s today ahead of the NFL Draft,” Raising Cane’s owner and founder, Todd Graves, said. “They’re incredible athletes and leaders, and I’m excited to see where they land.”

Love and Reese have reached a big step in their football careers by being selected in the NFL Draft. But the work is far from over, and both will look to make an immediate impact for their teams during their rookie seasons and beyond.