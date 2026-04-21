Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, PayPal has called on multiple top prospects as part of a landmark partnership with the NFL. The company is now the league’s official peer-to-peer payment partner.

Former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is among the incoming rookies to sign with PayPal as part of the agreement. Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, former Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston and former Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate are also on board.

While speaking with On3, Love recalled using PayPal in high school to split costs with his friends and said he continued to do so through college at Notre Dame. That’s why he called it a good fit to join forces.

“PayPal has been a part of my life for a long time,” Love said in an exclusive interview. “I send my friends money with PayPal, where we split costs and stuff like that. I’ve used it in high school, I’ve used it in college. It’s just always been around.

“The partnership is just very authentic. The connection was already there because I’d been using it for a long time. Yeah, I’m partnering with PayPal. We’ll do some great things together.”

Through the partnership with the NFL, PayPal will give customers access to sweepstakes for tickets, upgraded seating and more exclusive experiences. Additionally, the company is launching sweepstakes to award up to $1 million to fans throughout the season.

“As a global leader in peer-to-peer payments, PayPal is helping fans create new experiences and connections,” said Tracie Rodburg, the NFL’s senior vice president of global sponsorships, in a statement. “This partnership, which covers the NFL ecosystem including flag football across multiple international markets and promotion of the NFL Flag College Showcase at Draft, is the perfect fit as we bring our game to the world.”

Jeremiyah Love celebrating his ‘first fans’

In high school, Jeremiyah Love said when it came time to split the cost of something with his friends, they used PayPal to divide up it up. He joked it was before he had “as much NIL” as when he got to Notre Dame, but said there were still times he’d use the app to send money.

When he heads to Pittsburgh for the draft, Love will be with his friends and family – his “first fans” – to celebrate the next step of his career. His partnership with PayPal is also a way to celebrate those who have been with him from the beginning of his football journey

“It means everything because everything, to me, is about the first people that believed in me,” Love said. “I do it for those people. I don’t necessarily do the things that I do for myself, although I am my own individual. But PayPal is giving me the opportunity to think about things like this and just do some good things. It means a lot to me.

“I’m just glad to be able to partner with PayPal and for the connection we have to be something that’s just natural. It’s not anything that’s forced, it’s not anything we had to create. It’s already been there. I’m honored to work with them and I’m honored to kind of pay back some of my ‘first fans,’ you know? I’m going to have that opportunity here very soon.”