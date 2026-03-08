Jeremy Clements upset with Sammy Smith after NASCAR Phoenix race: 'I owe him one for sure'

There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix, with Justin Allgaier taking the win after claiming the lead with 10 laps to go. But Jeremy Clements took issue with Sammy Smith after the race.

Clements had been running near the top five for most of the race, but he finished in 11th. As it turns out, Smith had something to do with that, though the car was also a factor.

“Lost some rear grip, especially off four there,” Clements told Frontstretch after the race. “Then the 8, he used me up over there and about wrecked me. So I owe him one for sure.”

The race at Phoenix was the best of the season for Jeremy Clements, who hadn’t finished higher than 29th in the first three starts of the season. Of course, some of it is simply getting used to the car.

Clements linked forces with Haas Factory Team in a technical alliance ahead of the 2026 season. He can already see that paying dividends.

“Haas Factory Team cars were pretty quick. Our Chevy was definitely quick on the long runs,” Clements said. “And just got to clean some stuff up, get better, don’t lose so much track position sometimes. And just clean some things up, like I said. But we have a fast Chevy, long run, and there at the end didn’t think, those last cautions, was too loose, just needed more forward drive.”

That said, Jeremy Clements had a lot of positive things to say after the race. He wished it had ended a little differently, but he was encouraged by what he saw.

“Oh most definitely. These are way faster cars than I’ve been driving,” Clements said. “My cars were 10 years old at this point and seen a lot of age on them, a lot of wear and tear. These are way newer cars and the cars are just faster. We knew going in that we should be able to run toward the front. I think we showed that tonight, I think you’ll see that more often this year for sure.”

Jeremy Clements will hit the road to Las Vegas next weekend for another race there. He’s looking forward to that, based on how the cars are performing.

“I think they should be fast again,” Clements said. “I know Ryan’s cars ran good there and 00, 41 are always fast. So as long as we do what they do we should be fine. And I’m looking forward to driving it there.”