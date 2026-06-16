Jeremy Fowler addresses whether NFL could suspend Brendan Sorsby after Supplemental Draft

With Brendan Sorsby set to apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft, the question is whether he could face a suspension from the league. The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible after an investigation into gambling and, though he was granted an injunction in his eligibility lawsuit, will instead leave college football.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed the process to get Sorsby to the Supplemental Draft. But he also mentioned a suspension could be a possibility, given the precedent set 15 years ago in the Terrelle Pryor case.

While there’s still plenty to sort through in Sorsby’s case, Fowler said the expectation is the NFL will accept the Texas Tech quarterback’s application for the Supplemental Draft. From there, teams will ramp up their evaluations.

“Once that application is finalized, the league has to essentially accept it,” Fowler said on NFL Live. “Most teams I talked to today expect the league will because when he was going through the gambling situation, he was not an employee of the NFL, so that is a separate thing. Now, there is precedent for a player getting suspended out of the Supplemental Draft with Terrelle Pryor in 2011. So perhaps that’s something that Roger Goodell tries to implement here.

“But once that application is accepted and he goes through that workout in July … then, it opens up a ton of different possibilities for these teams that, all of a sudden, have a talent on their hands with some first-round traits – or has, at least, showed that as a prospect. Whether you need a quarterback in a year, right now, two years, it opens up a lot of doors for teams that are going to be looking into this harshly over the next few weeks.”

When Pryor was suspended five games at Ohio State in 2011, he applied for the Supplemental Draft and ultimately went to the Oakland Raiders. However, the NFL also suspended him for five games after commissioner Roger Goodell said he manipulated eligibility rules. Pryor’s suspension at Ohio State came following a scandal involving cash for memorabilia.

Brendan Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of wagers during his college career, including on Indiana games while on the Hoosiers roster. A judge granted his injunction last week in the case, paving the way for him to play at Texas Tech after transferring from Cincinnati. However, there was plenty of pushback from within the college sports world and beyond.

Monday night, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Sorsby and Texas Tech mutually parted ways. From there, Sorsby planned to apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft, looking to become the first player selected since 2019. To do so, he has to withdraw his lawsuit.