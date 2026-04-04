Jeremiyah Love’s rise toward the top of the 2026 NFL Draft is gaining serious traction. Evidently, the Tennessee Titans may be at the center of it. Speaking on SportsCenter, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that multiple teams around the league believe Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is particularly high on the Notre Dame star running back.

“You’ve got Jeremiyah Love. He’s a hot name,” Fowler said. “I’ve talked to multiple teams in the league who believe that Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi loves Jeremiyah Love. Now, that doesn’t mean they necessarily take him, but at No. 4, do they at least consider him?”

That possibility alone is notable. Running backs rarely hear their names called inside the top five in today’s NFL, but Love is not a typical prospect. After a dominant 2025 season with the Irish, he’s firmly positioned as one of the most dynamic players in this year’s class, regardless of position.

Love rushed for 1,372 yards and set a program record with 21 total touchdowns, earning Doak Walker Award honors as the nation’s top running back. He also finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist, further solidifying his place among college football’s elite.

Now that production is translating into real draft buzz. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Love as the No. 2 overall prospect on his latest Big Board, trailing only Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who’s widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

But behind Mendoza, the board becomes far more fluid. The Titans, who will be picking at No. 4, have publicly stated they plan to take the “best available player,” a philosophy that aligns with Love’s standing on most draft boards. Head coach Robert Saleh, however, added an interesting wrinkle when discussing the team’s current roster.

“I love our backfield. … I think it’s one of the better ones in football,” Saleh said, referencing Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

That comment suggests Tennessee may not view running back as a pressing need, but it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of adding a true game-changer. And Love fits that description.

Meanwhile, Fowler also noted that the New York Giants (No. 5) and Washington Commanders (No. 7) have both done significant homework on Love, indicating there is legitimate top-10 interest across the league.

Ultimately, the question isn’t whether Love is talented enough. It’s whether a team at the top of the draft is willing to buck positional trends and invest heavily in a running back. For the Titans, that decision could come down to just how much Borgonzi “loves” him. Because if that belief is strong enough, Love may not have to wait long to hear his name called.