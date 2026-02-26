Jermaine Johnson trade: Ex-Jets linebacker pens goodbye after trade to Titans

On Thursday, the New York Jets agreed to trade defensive end Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Shortly after the news broke, Johnson released a heartfelt statement on social media.

“New York, thank you for everything truly,” Johnson wrote on X. “The love I’ve been shown here for the past 4-5 years has been nothing short of amazing, both on and off the field. Y’all will always hold a special place in my heart. Wish all of my former coaches and former teammates the best!! Thank all of y’all for sharing a battlefield with me. 11 out.”

The New York Jets selected Johnson with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the organization, amassing 47 appearances and 32 starts.

In 14 appearances this past season, Johnson notched 43 tackles, three sacks and two pass deflections. Johnson only played in two games the previous season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Johnson had the best season of his career thus far in 2023 when he recorded 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and an interception. He earned Pro Bowl honors for his spectacular campaign.

In comparison, T’Vondre Sweat recorded 34 tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection in 12 appearances last season. An ankle injury early in the season caused him to miss five games.

Sweat appeared in all 17 of the Titans’ games during his rookie season in 2024. He tallied a career-high 51 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Jermaine Johnson is reuniting with head coach Robert Saleh in Tennessee. Saleh was the Jets’ head coach from 2021-24 and was instrumental to Johnson’s early success in the league.

The Titans hired Saleh to be their head coach in January. Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi is confident Saleh will thrive at the helm of the Titans.

“Robert embodies the fundamental values of what we believe a Titan should look like and represent. He’s smart, tough, dependable, and values working with people,” Borgonzi said. “His innate ability to lead and respond to adversity is what makes him the right person to lead our football program back to one whose identity embodies sustainable success.

“We understand the urgency to win, and believe this is a step in that direction with a coach best equipped to accomplish our goals. The work has just begun, but I’m grateful for this partnership and excited to build this together.”