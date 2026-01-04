Jerry Jones defends Matt Eberflus, provides insight into Cowboys DC's job security

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled on the defensive side of the ball for much of the 2025 season. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has shouldered much of the blame.

But on Sunday, just before the Cowboys’ regular season finale against the New York Giants, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones came to the defense of Eberflus. The way Jones sees it, the issues on defense have been there long before Eberflus arrived.

“Don’t blame this all on Flus,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “This took five or six years to get here. … I can make a case for you that we haven’t had a satisfactory defense for five or six years, really.”

Dallas was much better on defense during Dan Quinn‘s tenure from 2021-23. When that was brought up to Jones, he responded like this:

“But we were porous when we got in the playoffs,” Jones said. “We were porous when we had to buckle up and stop the run. Dan did a great job. We really wanted to keep Dan.”

Eberflus was hired ahead of the 2025 season following his firing as head coach of the Chicago Bears. And as they look back on this campaign, the Cowboys will certainly wonder “what if.” Dallas has the No. 1 offense in football, but the league’s No. 30 ranked defense. At 7-8-1, they won’t be playing football in the postseason.

Matt Eberflus takes accountability for Cowboys defensive woes

Of course, Eberflus didn’t trade All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons before the season; Jones did. Parsons was a game wrecker for the Cowboys, the type of player opposing offenses had to gameplan around. He tallied 52.5 sacks in four seasons in Dallas. Parsons, before tearing his ACL last month, made a similar impact to the Green Bay Packers. In 14 games, he picked up 12.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ leading sack getters with 5.5 are James Houston and Jadeveon Clowney.

The absence of Parsons has been a factor. Eberflus, however, took responsibility earlier this week for the defense’s inability to keep points off the scoreboard.

“Ownership and accountability is right with me,” Eberflus said. “I’m the defensive coordinator. It’s always that. So, if there’s things that need to be improved, it falls on the coach and it falls on the assistant coaches and working with the players, making sure we’re doing the best we can to put them in position. I take full accountability for that.”

The Cowboys have a decision to make on Eberflus after Sunday’s game. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday that Dallas is expected to make staff changes. Eberflus is the focus.