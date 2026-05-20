Jerry Jones: George Pickens will 'answer all those questions' after signing franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that wide receiver George Pickens will benefit from signing the franchise tag. While speaking with Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones explained why it’s a good thing for Pickens to sign the one-year deal.

“This is great from our view,” Jerry Jones said. “For him as well, it lets him really extend what he’s got going right now in light of the fact that … when we got him, we got him for no other reason than because there was a long-term question. Through next year and this year, he’ll answer all those questions.”

After this year’s draft, George Pickens signed a non-exclusive franchise tag, but he hasn’t attended the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. He will receive $27.3 million that’s fully guaranteed, but Pickens wants a long-term deal where he likely gets close to $30 million per season.

Jerry Jones ‘will expect more’ from George Pickens

Pickens is entering his second season with the Cowboys, and Jones is hoping he can do more with QB Dak Prescott. “We will expect more earlier,” Jones said. “He will expect more. That he not only build on where he got to last year, the preparation will be out there happening as a major part in any series or any game. So I think from the get-go, he will have more to give in the plans of what we’re doing early and late in the season.”

Dallas acquired Pickens via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Georgia Bulldogs star had a breakout season in 2025, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. At the end of the season, Pickens was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team.

“Was not surprised he signed the tender,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier this month, per Tommy Yarrish of the team’s official website. “The communication with GP along the whole offseason has been great. As you all know, this is voluntary, but again, I think that at the end of the day, I’m excited to see him when I see him. I’m not sure when that’s going to be, but I just know that he knows where he wants to get better and improve. I’m looking forward to seeing him back and around whenever he gets here.”