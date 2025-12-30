Jerry Jones gives alarming response when asked about George Pickens contract talks

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave an alarming answer when talking about contract talks with wide receiver George Pickens. During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, Jones was asked if he would speak to Pickens directly about his contract or if he would talk to his agent, David Mulugheta.

“I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes,” Jerry Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Probably both.” Cowboys fans might not like hearing that after what happened with Micah Parsons before the 2025 season kicked off.

The interesting thing is that Mulugheta is Parsons’ agent, and the thought was that Parsons would be with the Cowboys this year. However, Mulugheta said the Cowboys would not negotiate a contract with him since Jones believed he had reached an agreement directly with Parsons following a meeting between the two of them in March. Ultimately, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, who then signed the star pass rusher to a four-year, $188 million contract.

George Pickens reacts to being selected to the Pro Bowl

Pickens will likely let Mulugheta handle his contract negotiations to avoid a similar situation. And it would make sense for Dallas to bring him back, as he has been a dangerous weapon for the team all year. Through 16 games, the former Georgia Bulldogs star has caught 92 passes for 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns. His production this year has earned him a spot in his first Pro Bowl.

Last week, Pickens was asked if he wanted to be with the Cowboys next season and beyond. “Definitely,” Pickens said, per Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys’ official website. “Like I always said, the guys here, that’s why I always say, I feel like you cannot get that everywhere. I’ve kind of been at other places, top 30 visits when I was coming out of pre-draft, the guys here and the culture here is just a little different.”

Pickens also discussed being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. “Super proud of myself, super proud of the guys,” Pickens said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do some of it without the guys. We didn’t finish where we wanted to finish, but all we can do is wake up the next day and keep going.”