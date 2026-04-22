Jerry Jones avoided a disaster on Wednesday during the pre-NFL Draft press conference for the Dallas Cowboys. A visitor had walked in — former United States president Bill Clinton. Jones and Clinton go back a long way and an introduction to the media was required.

When Jones got up from his seat and headed toward Clinton, he must have tripped over something. A few moments saw Jones looking like he might fall down. Thankfully, he was able to catch his balance on somebody’s chair and escape the situation unharmed. Clinton then helped him down one of the steps. You can check out the full thing here, captured by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Reporter is asking a question during Jerry Jones' presser. Jerry interrupts, points toward the front door of The Star and says, "The President is here to say hello." Five seconds later, Bill Clinton walks in. Jerry trips getting up to greet him, then they spoke, and The Star is a… pic.twitter.com/IPuJ8GD7XQ — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 22, 2026

Jones went on to speak highly of Clinton over the next minute or so. Clinton even joked about being there to help the Cowboys in the upcoming draft. Not something you see every single day inside an NFL building.

Of course, the connection is related to the state of Arkansas. Jones played for the Arkansas Razorbacks and continues to be a big supporter of the football program. Clinton was born there and held multiple different political positions — including governor and attorney general. The peak of his career came in 1993 when he was sworn into the White House to become the nation’s 42nd president.

Wednesday brought a nice reunion between the two friends. It’s one that could have turned into a disaster, only for a nice balancing act to take place by Jones.

Jerry Jones not ruling out idea of selecting offensive player on Thursday night

At least from the outside, little to no time has been spent discussing offensive players for the Dallas Cowboys heading into Thursday night. Two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft have long been presumed to be defensive guys. The Cowboys put up historically bad numbers last season, eventually leading to the firing of Matt Eberflus. Christian Parker is now running the show, desperately needing reinforcements.

Still, Jerry Jones is not totally eliminating the idea of an offensive player getting taken in the first round. He compared the situation back in 2020, when the Cowboys were looking for defensive help. Instead, then-Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb fell into their lap at No. 17. And everyone knows how well that decision has played out in Dallas.

“That’s alive and well,” Jones said of potentially taking an offensive player. “Given the right circumstances, you have to look at offense.”