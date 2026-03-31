Before the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to send Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys were reportedly heavily involved. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones saw his team fall short in compensation, though. Crosby was thought to be a Raven until he wasn’t. A failed physical saw the deal fall apart, as Crosby heads back out West.

Technically, Crosby is back on the trade block if the Raiders still want to ship him out. Could the Cowboys get involved at some point this offseason? Jones says while it’s certainly an option, he does not believe anything will come to fruition.

“I don’t anticipate, standing here right now, revisiting that situation,” Jones said at the NFL GM meetings. “I don’t anticipate it. Is it possible? Yes.”

When the news emerged of the Crosby trade breaking down, reports indicated that the Cowboys were actually somewhat involved in the physical. NFL Network’s Jane Slater spoke on the matter, saying Dr. Daniel Cooper consulted the Ravens during the process. Cooper is considered a knee specialist, something Crosby continues to deal with.

Plenty have wondered if the Ravens were up to something. Jones does not appear to be one of them, emphasizing how important physicals are. He believes the Cowboys would have seen similar things in the physical as the Ravens. And if Cooper found himself a part of the process, Jones heavily implied what might have happened.

“There’s no hidden item there,” Jones said. “You’ve got to pass a physical. You have to have a physical. We’ve never completed an agreement until the player passes a physical. That implies that yours — yours being your doctors, your trainers, everybody involved — take a look at it. That goes with the territory. So, we would have basically looked at the same conditions with the physical. As you know, we were in on making an offer for him. He would’ve come to Dallas and we’ll all just guess what would’ve happened.”

If nothing else, Jones did not completely shut the door on trading for Crosby. But Cowboy fans might not want to hold their breath.

The search for an EDGE rusher continues in Dallas. Rashan Gary was acquired early in free agency via the Green Bay Packers. Two first-round draft picks next month might mean somebody from the position is taken in April. Crosby is certainly the flashiest name of all the options, being the lone guy with elite production.