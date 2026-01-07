Jerry Jones makes the biggest decisions for the Dallas Cowboys. Such is the power he has as team owner/general manager.

But when it comes to finding a replacement for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Jones said Wednesday it will be a group decision, just as it was when they hired him. Before Jones made that reveal, he jokingly referenced President Donald Trump by saying, “I’m running Venezuela,” when asked if head coach Brian Schottenheimer would get the chance to select his own defensive play caller.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if he’s going to let HC Brian Schottenheimer hire the next DC.



“Trump just said it. I’m running Venezuela.” pic.twitter.com/GH1y05oL5I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2026

“I’m running Venezuela” was in reference to the events of this past Saturday. The United States military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife from a compound in Caracas. Maduro was brought to New York on charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy and weapons charges. In the aftermath Maduro’s capture, Trump said the U.S. would be running Venezuela.

It’s interesting to hear Jones bring that up during an end-of-season press conference but as we’ve come to know, you can’t ever predict what Jones is going to say. Beyond reminding everyone of current events, Jones did get into the firing of Eberflus and what comes next for the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones, Cowboys moving forward without Matt Eberflus

Dallas has not yet formally requested to interview candidates but will likely later this week, executive vice president Stephen Jones said. The Cowboys will be looking for a clear upgrade over Eberflus, whose defensive unit struggled mightily during the 2025 season.

Eberflus oversaw the NFL‘s No. 30 ranked defense. Dallas allowed 30.1 points per game, the first time any Cowboys defense has allowed at least 30 points per game during a season. Additionally, the Cowboys were last in third down, red zone, and passing defense. The results hardly improved even as Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson came over via trade, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returned from injury.

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” Jerry Jones said Tuesday in a statement. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”