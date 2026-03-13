Jerry Jones reveals Cowboys' interest in re-engaging trade talks for Raiders' Maxx Crosby

The Dallas Cowboys finished as the runner-up to the Baltimore Ravens in the original Maxx Crosby sweepstakes. But now that Baltimore has pulled out of the blockbuster trade and Crosby remains a Raider, would Dallas entertain jumping back in?

It would appear unlikely at this point, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Thursday at an event in Arlington. Jones, however, wouldn’t completely rule it out.

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” Jones told Schuyler Dixon of The Associated Press. “So while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

The Ravens, before backing out of the deal after Crosby failed a physical, were set to give up two first-round picks. Acquiring Crosby also means taking on his full contract, which runs through 2029 and has a near $36 million cap hit this season.

Cowboys have moved on from Maxx Crosby… for now

Monday, one day before Baltimore nixed the deal, the Cowboys acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Dallas has since made a number of moves, most notably signing former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $36 million deal.

Dallas has conducted its business thinking they no longer had a shot at Crosby. Jones did make a shock move Wednesday, sending defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in return for a 2026 third-round pick. Before dealing Odighizuwa to San Francisco, Dallas had three defensive tackles (Odighizuwa, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark) set to make at least $20 million this season.

“We needed to spread it around a little bit,” Jones said. Let’s not take anything away from him individually, but we’ve got two outstanding football players, we have other backup players, plus we don’t want to rule out drafting a player.”

As for the Raiders, it’s unknown if they would even entertain moving Crosby at what would likely be a discounted rate. Crosby, meanwhile, looks to be just fine staying in silver and black.

“Everything Happens For A Reason,” Crosby wrote Wednesday night on X. “Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im [sic] A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t.”