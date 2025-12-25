The 6-8-1 Dallas Cowboys will play their second to last game of the season Thursday afternoon against their NFC East foe Washington Commanders. The game will kick off the NFL’s three-game Christmas Day slate.

Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention, meaning this game does nothing but shake up the NFL Draft order. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones however has bigger things on his mind than Dallas’ NFL Draft position, claiming that a win in the game would be ‘very important to our team and our fans’.

“You’re always evaluating. … The whole point is, we’re always evaluating. Really, it should be against a team that also on the build out here in Washington. They’re without a couple of key players, their quarterbacks today. All teams this time of year have players on the roster and could be using, but they aren’t available to them.”

“But I will be evaluating everything, but the main thing I want this team, [these] coaches to do is be evaluating the next play call, how they’re going to make the next stop. This is very important to our team and our fans to win the game today.”

Dak Prescott shares similar sentiment as Jerry Jones regarding Christmas Day game

It appeared as if Dallas was poised to make a postseason run after winning three consecutive games from Week 11-13, including against both of last season’s Super Bowl teams (Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs). The win propelled them above .500 for the first time (6-5-1), putting them in prime position to claim an NFC Wild Card spot. They however lost their next three games, effectively putting those hopes to rest.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott shared a similar sentiment as Jones earlier this week when he was asked about the possibility of sitting out the final two games of the season. Prescott, who is wrapping up his 10th NFL season with the Cowboys, boasts 4,175 passing yards (second most in NFL) and 28 passing touchdowns (third most in NFL) this season.

“Absolutely not. Sorry. Especially on Christmas Day, man,” Prescott said. “I’d fight (head coach Brian Schottenheimer on it), particularly right now, going to this game, getting a chance to play on Christmas Day, first time. Also, just in the fact of being away from my family. And I’m not trying to be away from my family if I’m not going to get to play this game, and get to do something that I love at a high level, and finish a good individual season, I guess you could say, off strong.”

Dallas and Washington will kick-off at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday.