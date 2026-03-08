Jesse Love won the second stage of the GOVX 200 after closely contesting Sammy Smith for the first stage win. He had just about everything working in the car for the vast majority of the race.

A minor adjustment to start the third and final stage might have been costly, though. Love ultimately finished second on the night, watching Justin Allgaier take the lead late and hold on through the finish line.

“I don’t know. I think the only real misstep we really had was just tightening up there beginning of stage 3,” Love said on the CW broadcast after the race. “Kind of put us behind. I don’t know what his tire life was like. But yeah, just frustrated.”

Comments from a visibly frustrated @jesselovejr1 after leading for most of the race and finishing P2. pic.twitter.com/zNooCALuBc — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) March 8, 2026

Jesse Love led 114 laps in the race but couldn’t quite come up with the finish. Love took the lead on a restart with 15 laps to go, but his hold on the lead was tenuous.

Allgaier charged hard, passing up a couple cars on his way to the front. He eventually got by Love.

And though Jesse Love made a few attempts at a pass, getting within a half car length at times, Allgaier held him off with some nice block attempts. Allgaier won, marking the 10th consecutive season he had won a race at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series level, a new all-time record.

So was Love able to take anything away as consolation? Not so, apparently.

“Yeah, if I show up to run second and just collect points,” he said, clearly not happy. “But obviously not why I’m here. Yeah, just beyond frustrated with myself. Yeah, I don’t even know what to say, I’m just upset with myself.”

With the second-place finish, Jesse Love will add 55 points to his season total. It was a strong showing, despite the unfortunate finish.

On the season, Love now has 181 points, good for second in the standings. He trails Allgaier by just three points (184). Love has led 172 laps, by far the most in the NOAPS field, with only Austin Hill (116) also topping the century mark.