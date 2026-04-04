Jesse Love erupts after Rajah Caruth contact at Rockingham following Martinsville drama

Just one week after a heated Martinsville exchange that required a post-race conversation, Jesse Love and Rajah Caruth found themselves right back in the middle of it at Rockingham. This time, the contact came early, and loudly.

Caruth attempted to switch lanes during a run, but misjudged the space, clipping Love and sending the No. 2 car into the outside wall. The impact wasn’t massive, but it was enough to immediately trigger frustration from Love over the radio.

“KILLED!” Love shouted, per Matt Weaver. He was convinced the right side of his car had taken significant damage. Given the history between the two from Martinsville, it didn’t take much for tensions to resurface.

Just days earlier, the pair had been at the center of one of the more talked-about moments of the weekend. Caruth’s aggressive move late in the race at Martinsville sparked contact with Love, leading to a chain reaction that ultimately cost Caruth valuable points.

Later, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained how that moment may have opened the door for retaliation from others: “You’re like, ‘Hey man, if you’re going to be a wild man you better be able to take it,’” Earnhardt said via the Dale Jr. Download, describing the mentality drivers can adopt late in races.

While Love and Caruth handled that situation with maturity post-race, Rockingham quickly showed that the on-track dynamic between them remains unresolved. Unlike Martinsville, this incident didn’t spiral. At least not yet.

Love’s team quickly came over the radio to calm him down, assuring him that the damage wasn’t as severe as it initially appeared: “Pace is still good,” his crew relayed. Moments later, they doubled down. The right side looks fine, and the car remains competitive.

That reassurance seems to have proven critical. Instead of letting frustration boil over, Love is currently able to stay in the race and continue turning solid laps. A stark contrast to the emotional swings seen just a week prior.

For Caruth, the moment is another reminder of the fine line he’s been walking early this season. The speed has been there. The results have been strong. But as Martinsville showed, and Rockingham reinforced, aggression comes with consequences, especially when it involves drivers you’ve already tangled with.

In NASCAR, memories are long. While this latest contact may not escalate into a full-blown feud, it certainly won’t help smooth things over either.

If anything, it adds another layer to a growing storyline between two young, talented drivers navigating the balance between racing hard and racing smart. Because at this level, it’s not just about speed, but about knowing when enough is enough, as well.