Richard Childress Racing will add a young prospect to the grid at the Circuit of the Americas. Reigning NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love is set to compete in the upcoming Cup Series race on March 1.

The team announced via press release that C4 Energy will sponsor Love in the No. 33 Chevrolet for the road-course event in Austin. It’ll mark one of multiple planned Cup Series starts for the 21-year-old this season.

The Menlo Park, California, native will work alongside crew chief Andy Street for the race as he continues building experience at NASCAR’s top level. Love couldn’t be more excited for the partnership.

“C4 Energy has been with me throughout many major moments in my career and I’m excited for them to be showcased on the No. 33 Chevrolet when I make my 2026 Cup Series debut next weekend at Circuit of the Americas,” Love stated. “Racing in the Cup Series is my goal and I’m ready to capitalize on these opportunities this season.”

Moreover, the appearance represents another step in Love’s rapid rise through the stock car ranks. He enters his third full-time season driving the No. 2 Chevrolet in NASCAR’s secondary series after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship and earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.

Love previously made his Cup Series debut with RCR at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2025. He’s logged five career starts in the discipline.

Continuing, long before reaching national touring series competition, Love made headlines as one of the sport’s youngest champions. He captured the ARCA Menards Series West title at just 16 years old in 2020, then followed it with a dominant 2023 ARCA Menards Series season in which he won half the races en route to another championship.

RCR leadership believes the opportunity at COTA fits his development path.

“Jesse Love is a talented racer who has consistently proven himself with strong on-track performance and an off-track demeanor that appeals to fans and partners,” RCR president Mike Verlander said. “We’re proud of his development. We look forward to helping him compete at the highest levels of our sport.”

Additionally, the partnership carries added significance for sponsor C4 Energy. Its Headquarters are based in nearby Austin.

“We’re especially excited to have him at COTA right here in our own backyard,” said chief marketing officer Robert Zajac.

For Love, the road course won’t simply be another start, but an audition. Each Cup opportunity moves him closer to a full-time future at NASCAR’s top level, and Circuit of the Americas will provide the next test for the young star.