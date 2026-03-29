After an intense finish to the NFPA 250 at Martinsville in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, Jesse Love‘s crew chief leveled a warning at Rajah Caruth. He approached him on pit road after the race.

Danny Stockman, the crew chief, quickly confronted Caruth, who had initiated contact with Love on the final lap. He was not happy.

“You better buckle them f*cking belts tight,” Stockman said. “We’re racing for sixth and you f*cking shipped us twice. We’re racing for sixth.”

Rajah Caruth reacted calmly enough. Meanwhile, someone from his team had his back, stepping in and pointing out that Love had a similar moment when the two cars came together around 20th place.

Stockman didn’t want to hear it. He barked back.

“Just stay out of it. Stay out of it,” he said. “I’m not even doing nothing, I’m just talking to the driver. Don’t get involved, it has nothing to do with you right now.”

Cooler heads prevailed as Love chimed in amid the confrontation with Rajah Caruth. He said his piece, then pulled Caruth off to the side to talk to him personally.

“Listen, listen, you guys go fucking argue,” Love told Stockman and Caruth’s team member. “Let us talk.”

The apparent incident that led to the “confrontation” after the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville occurred on the final lap. As Justin Allgaier was driving away from the field, Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love were battling for top 10 finishes. The No. 88 of Caruth got into Love’s No. 2 coming out of the corner, leading to significant contact.

Rajah Caruth ended up getting the worst of it. After separating from Love, he found himself stacked up in front of a three-wide pack. Brent Crews, the 17-year-old JGR driver of the No. 19 car, got into Caruth’s rear bumper and sent him spinning.

NASCAR threw the caution, but since Allgaier had already taken the white flag, the race was over. Based on Love and Caruth’s conversation, however, it sounded like the final-lap incident may have been just one of multiple issues between the two drivers on the day. In any case, Caruth took the blame for the late mishap.

“Yeah, I was in the wrong there,” he said. “We had contact earlier, and I didn’t need to hit him either time. I was going to finish 7th or 8th and be fine, and I took myself out of a good points spot. So I didn’t handle that well. Like, I wanted to move him, but I really didn’t even need to.”

On3’s John Jamison also contributed to this report.