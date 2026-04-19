Jesse Love responds after causing Austin Hill spin in NASCAR O'Reilly race at Kansas

Jesse Love secured a fourth-place finish on Saturday night in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, his best finish to date at Kansas. Unfortunately, the evening might be marred by an earlier incident on the track with teammate Austin Hill.

Early in the race, Love was racing Hill hard when he squeezed his teammate toward the inside of the track. As he did so, he cut off air to Hill’s right rear bumper.

Hill immediately went spinning. He was then plowed into by William Sawalich afterward, doing enough damage to end his day.

RELATED: Austin Hill ‘dumbfounded’ by teammate Jesse Love’s move

After the race, Jesse Love spoke about the incident and seemed to agree that he put his teammate in a bad spot. The incident wasn’t an intentional spin or dumping of Hill, but it proved costly to the No. 21 team.

“It’s my first time seeing it…,” Love told the CW broadcast crew after the race. “I think, not that there was any contact, but I think that at the end of the day I put him in a really bad aero spot tonight.”

Jesse Love also noted that he probably wasn’t going to have the full picture right away. He’d need more time to fully understand the situation.

“Look, there’s a couple sides to the coin,” he said. “I’m probably not seeing the whole picture, the bigger picture right now, because I’m so raw right after the moment. But I’m definitely going to lean on the people around me. I’m definitely going to talk to somebody like Justin Allgaier to see what he thinks about it, and other people around me too.”

As for the incident itself, Jesse Love seemed to indicate he was well within his right to race that way. The two were simply going hard at it, and Love didn’t exactly slam into Hill or anything.

“Where I stand right now is I felt like I came from pretty far back, our lane didn’t really go on the restart,” he said. “And I made the pass and then we started racing really, really hard and I think that from my standpoint I was racing really, really hard. It wasn’t a dump or a wreck or something like that.

“But at the same time I have to be aware that I put him in a bad aero spot. It was still my doing, but I think there’s a conversation to be had… Regardless, no matter what I think about it, I hate it for Bennett and the 21 group. Chad Haney and Austin Hill, and of course RC and all of RCR. We want two cars up there every week and battling for a win.”