Jesse Love’s 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a frightening halt Friday night. The 21-year-old NASCAR prospect will not compete on Saturday. It comes after he was involved in a violent crash following the checkered flag during Friday’s portion of the Chili Bowl Nationals, according to Bob Pockrass.

“Jesse Love won’t race today after that flip last night,” Pockrass reported. It’s understandable, but disappointing. You can check out a video of the crash below, shared to X (formerly Twitter) by FloRacing.

Jesse Love won’t race today after that flip last night: https://t.co/BI3EaYHJq0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 17, 2026

As you can see, the incident occurred just after the finish line as Jesse and Giovanni Scelzi raced side-by-side coming off the final corner. They were battling for fifth place. After crossing the line, the two cars made wheel-to-wheel contact, sending Love airborne.

Love’s car was launched directly into the air and flipped three times before tumbling into Turn 1. He ultimately landed back on all four wheels, bringing a tense moment to the packed SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Moreover, Love was competing in his fifth career Chili Bowl Nationals, having previously entered the prestigious event from 2021 through 2024. This year’s effort came in a car owned by Blake Harris, the crew chief for Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports entry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Chili Bowl Nationals is widely regarded as the premier event in Midget racing, drawing elite talent from across motorsports. Saturday’s finale will pay $20,000 to win, plus lap money, and features a loaded field that includes defending champion Kyle Larson, three-time winner Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs.

More on Jesse Love, Chili Bowl

Love entered the week with strong momentum. He is coming off a breakout 2025 season that culminated in winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship. Facing long odds at Phoenix Raceway, Love outdueled a JR Motorsports-heavy Championship 4. Beating Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil.

Love led 34 laps in the title race and made the winning pass on Zilisch with 24 laps remaining, sealing the championship in dramatic fashion. “I feel so clean, relieved,” Love said after the race. “It doesn’t feel real.”

For now, Love’s focus will have to shift from trophies to recovery. It’s a reminder of just how unforgiving dirt racing can be. Even after the race is over.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.