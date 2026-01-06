Jesse Love to compete in 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals coming off O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship

Jesse Love will compete in the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals, Joseph Srigley of TobyChristie.com reported Tuesday. Love will drive a car owned by Blake Harris, crew chief for Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Chili Bowl Nationals, which takes place at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla., is the premier event in Midget racing. Love is a former winner in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and previously competed in three Chili Bowl Nationals. He failed to qualify for the A-Main in all three attempts, notably flipping while leading his qualifier race in 2024.

Indoor szn 🥸 pic.twitter.com/W14WSX8JuR — jesse love jr (@jesselovejr1) January 6, 2026

Love is one of several active NASCAR drivers announced for the event. Defending Chili Bowl Nationals champion Kyle Larson is on the entry list, as well as three-time champion Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs.

Jesse Love had a banner 2025, looking for more in 2026

Love is coming off winning the 2025 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship. The deck was heavily stacked against Love in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, with JR Motorsports taking up the other three spots in the Championship 4. But on the first Saturday in November, Love was better than Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil.

Love led 34 laps at Phoenix, making the race-winning pass of Zilisch on Lap 176-of-200. Zilisch came up short of winning the championship in his rookie season in Xfinity, a season which saw him win 10 races and set a record with 18 consecutive top five finishes.

“I feel so clean, you know, relieved” Love said after the race. “It’s been a tough year for me. I’ve just put so much work into it. People like my dad and Scott Speed and the whole No. 2 team have worked just as hard for my dream as I have for my own… it doesn’t feel real.”