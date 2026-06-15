Report: Jets agree to four-year extension with offensive lineman Joe Tippmann

The New York Jets are locking up another foundational piece of their offensive line. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets have agreed to terms on a new four-year contract extension with offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.

The former second-round pick has developed into one of the organization’s most dependable players since arriving in 2023, and now New York is rewarding him with a long-term deal.

“The #Jets and standout G Joe Tippmann have agree to terms on a big, new 4-year extension,” Rapoport wrote on X. “One of the game’s top young guards gets paid, as the #Jets are set to lock up another core player.”

Tippmann entered the final season of his rookie contract in 2026, making him eligible for an extension. Rather than waiting, New York opted to secure the 25-year-old now.

Durability has been one of Tippmann’s biggest strengths throughout his NFL career. He has started 48 of a possible 51 games since entering the league and played in all 17 contests during each of the previous two seasons. His versatility has also proven valuable, with experience at both center and guard.

While Tippmann has not yet emerged as one of the NFL’s elite interior linemen, he has steadily improved. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 33rd among 81 qualifying guards last season. His pass protection has shown progress year over year, and the Jets are betting there is still more development ahead.

Alas, that wager makes sense considering Tippmann’s age. Interior offensive linemen often reach their peak later than players at other positions and commonly maintain high-level play well into their 30s. By extending him now, the Jets are hoping to capitalize on what should be the prime years of his career.

The move also comes at a time when New York has flexibility financially. With both tackle positions still occupied by players on rookie contracts, the Jets can afford to invest in one of the key pieces already on the roster.

The extension is another example of the organization building around coach Aaron Glenn’s vision. ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently detailed Glenn’s emphasis on size and physicality, with the Jets adding bigger players throughout the offseason after struggling against the run in 2025: “It’s a big man’s game — it will always be a big man’s game,” Glenn said.

Now, the Jets are ensuring one of their biggest building blocks remains in place for years to come. If Tippmann continues his upward trajectory, New York’s decision could ultimately prove to be one of the smartest moves of the offseason.