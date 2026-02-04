Frank Reich is headed back to the NFL. After some smoke connecting him to the Jets, the former Panthers and Colts head coach is heading to New York as their new offensive coordinator under Aaron Glenn, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Last year, Reich went 4-8 this past season as the interim head coach of Stanford, basically done as a favor to his former quarterback Andrew Luck, the school’s general manager. Prior to taking the Jets job, Reich transitioned into a senior advisory role with the school, but that won’t be the case any longer.

As mentioned, Reich was the head coach of the Colts (2018-22), coaching Luck that first year. He led the team to two playoff appearances but no further than the NFL Divisional Round in ’18. Reich finished 40-33-1 with the Colts, but he went just 1-10 with the Panthers in 2023 before being fired prior to the end of his first year.

Moreover, Reich achieved widespread acclaim for his work with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and ’17 under Doug Pederson. After coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator, Reich took on the same role and eventually helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Along the way, Reich helped develop Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate in 2017. However, things did not work out as a head coach for the former Maryland and Buffalo Bills signal caller.

Nevertheless, Reich engineered two of the most famous comebacks in football as a player. He came off the bench for Stan Gelbaugh against Miami in 1984, overcoming a 31-0 deficit to win 42-40.

The other occurred in the AFC Wild Card Round on January 3, 1993 with the Bills. Buffalo trailed the Houston Oilers 35-3 before coming all the way back to win 41-38 in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Jets struggled mightily in Glenn’s first year at the helm, going 3-14 on the year to secure the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Glenn will be back in 2026, but there were sweeping changes on his staff.

The Jets fired seven coaches – including quarterbacks coach Charles London, pass game coordinator Scott Turner and defensive line coach Eric Washington – but kept offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand at first.

However, New York parted ways with its offensive coordinator later on. Now, Reich will step in and take control of that side of the football.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.