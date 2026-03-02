JGR vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: Explosive declaration submitted to court by former Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch crew chief Todd Berrier

The legal fight between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition director Chris Gabehart continues to escalate. The latest development in the matter includes a notable name from inside the organization.

According to documents filed in court, longtime JGR employee and former NASCAR crew chief Todd Berrier submitted a declaration detailing a conversation he had with Gabehart months before the current dispute became public.

Matt Weaver of Motorsport.com shared details of the filing on social media, noting that the declaration centers on an alleged meeting between Gabehart and Spire Motorsports leadership before his departure from JGR. Berrier, who has worked at JGR since 2014 and previously served as a crew chief with drivers like Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch, stated that Gabehart informed him of the contact directly.

“On or about October 21, 2025, Gabehart told me that he had a meeting with co-owner of Spire, Dan Towriss, about a potential job,” Berrier wrote in the declaration. “Later that night, Gabehart texted me to confirm that he had that meeting.”

The filing is the latest piece of evidence introduced as Joe Gibbs Racing seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would prevent Gabehart from continuing his work with Spire Motorsports. JGR alleges that Gabehart misappropriated confidential team information before leaving the organization following the 2025 season, and the team is seeking more than $8 million in damages as part of the lawsuit.

Gabehart and Spire have pushed back on those claims, submitting their own declarations stating that Gabehart signed both confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements upon joining Spire. According to those filings, he officially began working for the organization on Feb. 17, and the role he now holds is significantly different from the position he occupied at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson also addressed the situation publicly over the weekend, emphasizing that Gabehart’s responsibilities extend far beyond the NASCAR Cup Series program.

“We have a competition director of the Cup Series team. It’s Matt McCall,” Dickerson said via FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “What Chris is going to be doing is overseeing several racing programs.”

Dickerson went on to list the organization’s expanding footprint, which includes Truck Series, ARCA, late model, sprint car and manufacturing operations, arguing that the scope of the new job makes comparisons to Gabehart’s previous role inaccurate.

“In some ways, I just think it’s insulting to say it’s the same role, because it’s not the same role,” Dickerson said. “We have a significant investment in Chris, and we’re giving him the autonomy to do what he needs to do, not just to help the NASCAR program.”

A judge declined to issue an immediate ruling on the restraining order last week, instead encouraging both sides to continue discussions. If no agreement is reached, a decision could come soon, and it’s one that may determine whether Gabehart can remain in his new role as the case moves forward.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.