A hearing set for Friday in Joe Gibbs Racing’s lawsuit against Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports has been canceled, according to a report from RACER.com’s Kelly Crandall. The hearing was related to JGR’s push for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Gabehart.

According to Crandall, the case has been reassigned to a new judge. Susan C. Rodriguez will be taking over the case due to a conflict with Matthew E. Orso, the original judge set to adjudicate the hearing.

JGR is suing Gabehart and seeking more than $8 million in damages over alleged theft of the organization’s trade secrets for use by a competitor. Gabehart left JGR following the 2025 NASCAR season. Spire Motorsports confirmed recently that it had hired Gabehart as its chief motorsports officer.

Chris Gabehart noted in a declaration filed with the court on Wednesday that he has honored his obligations not to share confidential JGR information. He also stated that he does not provide services for Spire “similar to the general type of services” he provided with JGR.

On multiple grounds, Gabehart argued in his declaration that JGR does not have grounds for injunctive relief. JGR is seeking that in the now to-be-rescheduled court hearing.

Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Chris Gabehart. The preliminary injunction would require Gabehart to “cease and desist working or performing any services for Spire similar to those he provided to JGR for the 18 months following February 9, 2026.”

At issue in the JGR lawsuit is the alleged sharing of confidential information. JGR alleges that a forensic analysis showed Gabehart had spoken to Spire Motorsports about a job with the team and created a folder labeled “Spire” and a subfolder titled “past setups” on his company-issued JGR laptop.

Gabehart noted that the folders existed solely for him to evaluate whether to take a job with Spire. Spire reportedly offered to allow a neutral forensic investigator to review the company’s materials to confirm no JGR information had been transmitted or used by Spire.

Chris Gabehart also said he offered to pay up to $50,000 in JGR legal fees to settle the matter without litigation. Gabehart claimed JGR stopped paying his salary in November as the two sides attempted to work through a separation agreement, though talks eventually broke down.