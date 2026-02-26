JGR vs. Chris Gabehart, Spire lawsuit: Gabehart takes aim at Joe Gibbs, Ty Gibbs, organizational dysfunction

A Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit against former competition director Chris Gabehart and his new employer, Spire Motorsports, has grown quite contentious. On Wednesday, Gabehart struck back with a filing in the Western District of North Carolina.

The filing painted JGR as a “dysfunctional organizational structure.” Gabehart also alleged that JGR gave “differential treatment” to the No. 54 car manned by Ty Gibbs, the grandson of JGR co-owner Joe Gibbs and the son of JGR co-owner Heather Gibbs.

Things came to a head during the 2025 season, shortly after Chris Gabehart was named JGR’s competition director in November 2024. Gabehart had previously served as Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief since 2019.

Gabehart took the competition director positioon expecting to have “a COO-type role overseeing all competitive operations with autonomy to lead,” according to a portion of the Wednesday filing shared by Matt Weaver. Instead, he claims he was pressured into serving as the crew chief for Ty Gibbs, a role he would assume for nine races during the 2025 season before relinquishing it.

“I further expressed serious concerns about the management of JGR’s No. 54 car,” Gabehart said in his filing. “It was my view that the No. 54 car should be managed and held accountable in the same manner as the organization’s other cars. Instead, the No. 54 car was managed directly by Coach Gibbs and everyone in the organization knew it.”

He would further elaborate, slamming the entire organizational outlay of JGR. To wit:

“I found myself constantly intertwined with Coach Gibbs, senior JGR executives, and family members when making even routine competition decisions — a dysfunctional organizational structure that I could not continue in,” Chris Gabehart said.

Signs of discord in the team began to surface as Ty Gibbs struggled on the track. Gabehart said he was repeatedly pressured to serve as crew chief for Gibbs early in the 2025 season.

He had recently vacated the position as Denny Hamlin’s crew chief, a move which came as a shock to Denny Hamlin. Hamlin seemed miffed in November 2024 when the news came down.

“I got called into another 6 o’clock meeting. I’m never going to JGR at 6 o’clock ever again. All those meetings are bad,” Hamlin said.

Eventually, Chris Gabehart would take the position as crew chief for Ty Gibbs on the No. 54 car, doing so for nine races. And there were signs of tension between Gabehart and Gibbs pretty much from the start.

A heated exchange between Gabehart and Gibbs was caught on the team radio in the race at Watkins Glen on Aug. 10, and both parties had to explain the tension after the fact. Gabehart came in hot when Gibbs was complaining about the wear on his rear tires at a point that Gabehart estimated was not a good time for a pit stop.

“Well, I’m sure you’ve got a real good understanding of that from inside the car,” Gabehart told Ty Gibbs. “So you can call the strategy if you want or we can keep rolling. But I’d do the best I could to go as fast as I can.”

The tension would reach a boiling point late in the season, and Chris Gabehart eventually sought to leave the organization in November after a meeting with JGR brass. In his filing, he accused Ty Gibbs of getting special treatment, especially when it came to team meeting attendance.

“I also identified specific examples of the No. 54 team’s differential treatment that undermined my position as competition director,” Gabehart said. “For example, key personnel decisions were made without my counsel or input despite my role as competition director; and critically, the No. 54 driver was not held to the same meeting attendance standards as others on the team.”

At issue in the JGR lawsuit is the alleged sharing of confidential information. JGR alleges that a forensic analysis showed Gabehart had spoken to Spire Motorsports about a job with the team and created a folder labeled “Spire” and a subfolder titled “past setups” on his company-issued JGR laptop.

Gabehart noted that the folders existed solely for him to evaluate whether to take a job with Spire. Spire reportedly offered to allow a neutral forensic investigator to review the company’s materials to confirm no JGR information had been transmitted or used by Spire.

Chris Gabehart also said he offered to pay up to $50,000 in JGR legal fees to settle the matter without litigation. Gabehart claimed JGR stopped paying his salary in November as the two sides attempted to work through a separation agreement, though talks eventually broke down.