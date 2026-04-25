Jim France explains decision to step down as NASCAR CEO, pass torch to Steve O’Donnell

A new era has officially arrived in NASCAR, and it’s one that breaks from nearly 80 years of tradition. The sanctioning body confirmed that Steve O’Donnell has been named CEO, while Ben Kennedy will take over as chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, Jim France is stepping down from his role as CEO but will remain chairman of the board, maintaining his majority ownership stake and influence over the sport’s long-term direction. He explained his decision on Saturday via a press release, after the news started to break on Friday.

“I am incredibly proud of the strength and stability we’ve achieved across the sport, which gives me tremendous confidence in our plan to transition leadership to Steve as NASCAR’s next CEO and Ben as COO,” France said in a statement. “Together, they represent the future of the sport, and along with our world-class executive team and race team partners in the garage, they will guide NASCAR into its exciting next era.”

As you can see, the move is as historic as it is symbolic. For the first time since NASCAR’s founding in 1948, the day-to-day leadership of the sport will be handed to someone outside the France family. From Bill France Sr. to Bill France Jr. to Brian France and Jim France, the organization has long operated under centralized family control.

O’Donnell’s promotion signals a clear shift, and it blends continuity with a forward-looking approach. Make no mistake, this isn’t a sudden change. O’Donnell is celebrating his 30th year with NASCAR and has been deeply embedded in the sport’s leadership structure, most recently serving as president.

His fingerprints are on everything from competition to policy, making him a familiar and steady choice to guide NASCAR through its next phase. At the same time, Kennedy’s promotion underscores a commitment to innovation.

In recent years, he’s played a key role in pushing the sport into new territory. From the Clash at the Coliseum to the Chicago Street Race, he’s helped NASCAR evolve its schedule and expand its reach to new audiences. Together, the trio of France, O’Donnell and Kennedy represents a balance of past, present and future.

Additionally, the timing of the transition is also notable. NASCAR enters a new chapter with momentum, backed by long-term media rights deals through 2031 and a reworked charter agreement that has helped stabilize its relationship with teams.

While some may attempt to connect the move to recent legal tensions within the sport, leadership has made it clear this was part of a long-term succession plan.

Regardless, the symbolism can’t be ignored. With a sport built on legacy, often showcased at venues like Talladega Superspeedway, where they’ll be racing this weekend, the decision to pass the torch outside the family marks a defining moment. What comes next will shape NASCAR’s future.