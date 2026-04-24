The United States is going back to a familiar face for the Ryder Cup. Jim Furyk is set to serve as the team captain for Team USA in 2027, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Furyk has declined to comment on the report to the AP. However, the PGA of America told the AP, “We look forward to sharing details regarding our 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain announcement soon.”

The news of choosing Furyk comes shortly after Tiger Woods, who was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI, removed himself from consideration to be the captain. It was not locked in that Woods would captain the team prior to his arrest, but many were clamoring for the golf icon to take over after disappointing results for the team in recent years.

Furyk, who has been on the winning team for the Ryder Cup twice as a player, was the team captain of USA in 2018 in Paris. That did not go Furyk’s way, though, as Europe cruised to a victory, 17 1/2-10 1/2. Some of Furyk’s pairing choices drew heavy criticism from Patrick Reed at the time and Reed made his displeasure known. But one member of Team USA came to Furyk’s defense.

“I feel so bad for Jim, because he was an unreal captain,” the member said at the time, according to ESPN. “He would have run through a wall for all 12 of the guys. Unfortunately, there were only 11 players that would have returned the favor.”

USA seeking redemption under Furyk

Needless to say, Team USA needed to make some kind of change for the 2027 Ryder Cup. Europe has won the last two Ryder Cups, most recently defeating the United States on home soil at Bethpage Black. USA made a late Sunday charge, but came up short, 15-13.

Zach Johnson served as team captain in 2023, when Team USA lost 16 1/2-11 1/2. Keegan Bradley served as captain in 2025 and chose not to participate as a playing captain, despite the fact that he was competing well at the time and, likely, would have been on the team had he not been named captain.